Two RSA Veterans awarded life membership

Two new Life Members of the Dannevirke and Districts RSA Ivan (Bonnie) Bodley and Johnny Bray hold their plaques received from National Vice-President Bob (Bukit) Hill.

Sunday, November 1, was an auspicious day for two World War II veterans, both now centenerians and probably unique in the RSA to be both living in the same town.

Johnny Bray now 101 and Ivan (Bonnie) Bodley who turned 100 the next day were honoured at the Dannevirke Services and Citizens Club with life memberships of the Dannevirke and Districts RSA by the National Vice-President Bob (Bukit) Hill.

Speaking for the local branch Dannevirke President Roly Ellis said the honour had come far too late in life as the recipients had been members of the RSA for more than 75 years – probably another record in the RSA - but it was time to do it before they "clock up another century".

He outlined the service records of both men - Johnny serving in New Caledonia "keeping all types of vehicles operational", and Bonnie serving in the Solomon Islands and Pacific as a machine gunner before serving in Trieste and Venice in Europe, both joining the RSA at the end of the war.

Ellis said: "Your service to your country and the RSA has been exceptional and many youngsters could take a leaf out of your books." Ivan junior reported Bonnie had only missed one local Anzac Day ceremony in all those years, when he was in London and attended one there.

He thanked the families "for looking after these two stalwarts to this ripe old age."

National RSA Vice-President Bob (Bukit) Hill said it was an honour to come with his executive to present the life memberships and in addition he presented them each with a Challenge Coin issued by National President BJ Clark for special achievements in the organisation.

In reply Bonnie reminisced about his time serving in the Pacific saying it was extremely tough and "you had to be a young man to survive". He said Sunday was both a joyous occasion and a sad one because so many of his good mates had passed on.

He said sometimes "I scratch my head and ask himself why am I still here".

Johnny also reminisced, saying his stint in the workshops in New Caledonia was curtailed by a rugby injury which brought him home in 1944 to a great life working for the borough council and dairy farming.

As proceedings came to an end a birthday cake was produced to celebrate Bonnie's 100th birthday set for November 2 and the large crowd sang happy birthday as he cut the cake.