Two Hastings architectural gems honoured at architecture awards

Judges said the dramatic steeped roof of the 1963 St James Church, designed by the late Len Hoogerbrug, brought to the architecture "a soaring Gothic quality". Photo / Supplied

Twenty-seven projects, including two from Hawke's Bay, from sites from Northland to Central Otago have been recognised in New Zealand's leading construction industry awards programme.

An Enduring Architecture Award went to St James Church, in Hastings.

Judges said the dramatic steeped roof of the 1963 building, designed by the late Len Hoogerbrug (1927–2019), brought to the architecture "a soaring Gothic quality".

The interior of St James Church in Hastings. Photo / Supplied

Meanwhile the sole award in the Heritage category was made to Hawke's Bay Opera House in Hastings, a landmark 1915 building that has been fully refurbished and sensitively restored under the direction of Dave Pearson Architects.

The awards jury visited 46 shortlisted projects over nine days in September.

Judging in the New Zealand Architecture Awards, unlike other industry awards programmes, is based on physical visits not the perusal of photographs, and jury convenor, Auckland architect Michael Thomson, was pleased the tour could take place in such a disrupted year.

Hawke's Bay Opera House picked up a Heritage award after judges ruled it had been fully refurbished and sensitively restored under the direction of Dave Pearson Architects. Photo / Supplied

"The jury was impressed by the standard of work presented to us," Thomson said.

"Many of the projects we visited seem particularly relevant in a year in which we've all had time to consider what's important in our own lives, what matters in our communities, and what is special about our country.

"On our tour, we encountered a determination to realise the potential of architectural projects, whether the jobs are big or small, and whether the clients are individuals or organisations."

He and his fellow jurors – Auckland architect Lynda Simmons, Christchurch architect Fiona Short, and University of Auckland architecture professor Anthony Hoete – saw encouraging signs for the future of architecture and building in New Zealand.

Hawke's Bay Opera House has again been recognised for its sensitive refurbishment. Photo / Supplied

"It was great to see clients and architects making use of existing buildings as well as making the most of spectacular sites," Thomson said.

"There was plenty of innovation and imagination on display, and an evident commitment to often-lengthy engagement with clients and communities.

"Projects also revealed considerable wit, and a sheer enjoyment in the art and craft of making buildings."