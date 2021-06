A two car crash on State Highway 2, near Pakipaki, has blocked both lanes. Photo / NZME

Emergency services are en route to a two-car crash on State Highway 2 near Pakipaki, which has blocked both lanes.

A spokesperson for police said they had been called to the crash south of Hastings at 2.24pm but were still on their way.

There was no information about injuries but the two cars are believed to be blocking both lanes.

MORE TO COME