Tukituki's new Youth MP excited to learn politics

Tukituki Youth MP Keelan Heesterman and Tukituki MP Anna Lorck look set to start a strong partnership as both share similar views on affordable and improved access to a driver's licence. Photo / Supplied

Keelan Heesterman's passion for politics made him the perfect candidate to be Tukituki's Youth MP.

The 18-year-old has had a busy 2021 - he's taken on the role of Karamu High School head boy as well as chair of the Hastings Youth Council.

Tukituki MP Anna Lorck said Heesterman would be "an excellent representative for Hastings and the electorate because he's well across local issues for young people living here".

Becoming a youth member of Parliament will give Heesterman, along with 119 other youth MPs the opportunity to advocate for their communities and debate the issues they are passionate about on a national platform.

Heesterman said he was "stoked" to have been selected for the role.

Lorck and Heesterman share similar ideas, an example of which is achieving affordable and improved access for those trying to get a driver's licence.

"There is a review into the progressive system coming up in the New Year, which we are keen to see real engagement on with young people across Hawke's Bay's community," Lorck said.

Growing up in Hawke's Bay, Heesterman said he knows the region really well and along with his passion for politics he has "a real grasp of what young people in our region need".

"I'm looking forward to learning more about being an MP."