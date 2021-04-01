Tukituki MP Anna Lorck opens new office in Hastings CBD

Tukituki MP Anna Lorck slices the cake in celebration of her new electorate office opening in Hastings. Photo / Supplied

Tukituki MP Anna Lorck has officially opened her new electorate office in the Hastings CBD.

The new office in Karamu Chambers at 129 Queen St East, Hastings was opened on Wednesday by Lorck and Labour Minister Andrew Little and was attended by neighbouring Wairarapa MP Kieran McAnulty.

The office was blessed at dawn by kaumātua Jerry Hapuku prior to the opening.

Lorck said she had made it a priority to ensure electorate members had a local MP who was accessible, available to meet in person, would advocate for them and work on local issues.

She said she has a community engagement plan under way, ensuring she can connect with people in their own neighbourhoods. The first of street corner meetings in Hastings suburbs and community catch-ups are starting in Clive and Flaxmere this month.

The office will be open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10am-4pm and Mondays and Fridays by appointment.