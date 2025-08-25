Advertisement
Tui NPC defeat ends a tough weekend for Hawke’s Bay rugby

Doug Laing
By
Multimedia Journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

Up-and-coming halfback Briar Hales, one of the best Tui players in Sunday's loss to Manawatū, pictured against Canterbury in Napier eight days earlier. Photo / Photosport

A young Hawke’s Bay Tui women’s rugby team has had its second heavy defeat in two games in this year’s NPC Farah Palmer Cup premiership, ending a biddum horribilis for Hawke’s Bay rugby.

In a weekend that opened with the men’s NPC Magpies’ 26-7 loss to in Napier on Friday, Sunday’s 73-5 Tui loss to Manawatū Cyclones in Palmerston North was the sixth loss for Hawke’s Bay teams in six matches.

