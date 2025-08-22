But it was the only time he got a look at the uprights, perhaps, itself, the tale of the game: The Magpies, simply, weren’t enabled to spend too much time close enough.
When the Magpies did have the ball, which was often enough, Canterbury made sure the tackles counted, particularly in the inside backs, and were more than a nuisance charging down the ball.
The red-and-blacks’ two later tries, in the 63rd and 68th minutes, giving Canterbury the four-tries bonus point, effectively shut the gate on the Bay’s hopes of beating Canterbury for a fourth time in the last five games against the southern rugby dynasty.
It was some payback for Hawke’s Bay’s 27-21 in Christchurch last year.
The Magpies’ next game is a twilight match in Whangarei next Saturday against Northland, possibly the 100th Magpies match for skipper and lock Tom Parsons.
The next at McLean Park will be on September 6 against Wellington, the first for the Magpies without floodlights this season - because it will start at 2.05pm.
While Canterbury has had the better in the 65 matches between the two unions, with 37 wins, the matches in Hawke’ Bay have been evenly balanced, with Canterbury having had 15 wins to the Bay’s 14. with one drawn.
Doug Laing has been a reporter for 52 years, more than 40 of them in Hawke’s Bay, at the Central Hawke’s Bay Press, the Napier Daily Telegraph and Hawke’s Bay Today. He has covered most aspects of general news and sport.