Winger Jonah Lowe was given few chances in Friday's loss to Canterbury.

The Hawke’s Bay Magpies have hit their first bump on the road to a possible first NPC premiership rugby title by being beaten 26-7 by Canterbury on a chilly and damp Friday night in Napier.

In a match between two of the three sides unbeaten after the first three rounds, the Magpies had little opportunity to get near the chalk at the Canterbury end of the park.

With 17 tries from the first 240 minutes of the season they could manage just one in the 80 of the top-of-the table clash.

It came when, down 12-0 with 15 minutes gone in the second half, flanker Miracle Fai’ilagi managed to stretch the arm out long enough to take the five points in a lunge for the line.

First five-eighths Harry Godfrey, who had landed his first 15 kicks of the season until two misses on the same ground in a win over North Harbour six days earlier, slotted the conversion with aplomb.