Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Hawke’s Bay v Canterbury: A tough NPC night in the cold for Magpies

Doug Laing
By
Multimedia Journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

Winger Jonah Lowe was given few chances in Friday's loss to Canterbury.

Winger Jonah Lowe was given few chances in Friday's loss to Canterbury.

The Hawke’s Bay Magpies have hit their first bump on the road to a possible first NPC premiership rugby title by being beaten 26-7 by Canterbury on a chilly and damp Friday night in Napier.

In a match between two of the three sides unbeaten after the first three rounds,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save