NPC: Young Hawke’s Bay Tui and on-fire Magpies set for Saturday Night Fever at McLean Park

Doug Laing
By
Hawkes Bay Today
4 mins to read

The Hawke's Bay Tui new on-field leadership team at training ahead of Saturday's match against Canterbury at McLean Park, Napier. From left, captain Leilani Hakiwai and vice-captains Whitley Mareikura and Katerina Poletti. Photo / Doug Laing

Another big challenge has been handed to 20-year-old rugby prospect Leilani Hakiwai.

She’s been named captain of the Hawke’s Bay Tui for the opening match of their 2025 Farah Palmer Cup NPC women’s premiership season on Saturday.

Fresh from an international debut for a Black Ferns in the second half against South Africa in Cape Town on August 3, she leads the Tui against Canterbury in the curtain-raiser to the men’s Bunnings NPC match between the Magpies and North Harbour at McLean Park, Napier.

