Trying times for Dannevirke events

Santa at the Christmas parade three years ago would be disappointed this year's parade was not going ahead. Photo / NZME

Dannevirke community leaders are disappointed with the number of events having to be cancelled due to rules under Covid alert levels.

The Chamber of Commerce has had to make the decision to cancel the Christmas Parade in the latest event to fall victim to the current situation.

Chairman Bryce Galloway said it was unfortunate but it was the only thing they could do under the circumstances.

Confusion over the rules under alert level 2 had added to the frustration.

Some events planned for the Spring Festival did not go ahead.

At a meeting of the Dannevirke Community Board last week, Ross MacDonald said there were less than half as many events in the festival compared to other years.

While the market day went ahead, as well as the art society exhibition, the Federation of Women's Institute show had to be cancelled.

The Addams Family by the Dannevirke Theatre Company has now been moved to February 2022.

"There's nothing we can do about it, is there?" MacDonald said at this week's board meeting.

Mayor Tracey Collis congratulated the board for its efforts.

"It is incredibly difficult at the moment to organise events.

"I felt that the Spring Festival, even though you might be seeing this as 50 per cent, I think it's been hugely appreciated by the community."

She said during market day there was a vibrancy in town.

She acknowledged that a lot of work had gone into its organisation but it was done safely and she commended the board for that.

"Fifty per cent might have been less than last year's but it was certainly enjoyed by many, so well done."

Chairman Pat Walshe said while it was disappointing, what had been able to go ahead, such as the weekend's Garden Ramble, was really well done.

The board would be putting extra effort into next year's market day as 2022 was also Dannevirke's 150th anniversary.

The cancellation of the Shires Christmas Parade was the latest.

Galloway said the rules specified parades as events that would not be able to go ahead under the current alert levels.

"It's a tragedy for New Zealand," he said.

"All these sorts of things aren't happening. From A&P shows to Christmas parades."

He didn't know of any other time the Dannevirke parade had been cancelled.

"It's never been cancelled for bad weather."

However, New Zealand history records online do mention that Santa parades, as they were first named, were not held during the war years in the main centres. Smaller centres were not mentioned.

Shires Fruit and Vege Market, which is celebrating its centenary next year, was sponsoring this year's parade.

"It's a shame it can't take place in their 100th year," Galloway said.

All was not lost, however, as the chamber was going ahead with its shopping promotion.

From November 22, any person who shops at a retail store that was a Chamber of Commerce member could fill in a form to go in the draw for a garden trolley full of goodies.

The items had been donated by local businesses and were valued at around $1000.

The competition would be drawn on December 21.

The Christmas Tree Extravaganza was also on again this year, opening at Rawhiti Lodge Hall on December 13.