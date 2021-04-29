Try fair trade for a day, Napier Trade Aid shop says

Napier Trade Aid assistant manager Evelyn Henson (left) and manager Maureen Kennedy encourage shoppers to sign the anti-slavery petition.

by Brenda Vowden

Napier Trade Aid is urging shoppers to "try fair trade for a day" and join the worldwide movement celebrating World Fair Trade Day. And it just happens to be right in time for Mother's Day.

World Fair Trade Day began globally in 1989, with New Zealand adopting the policy 15 years later. On Saturday, May 8, the Hastings St store will offer samples of fair trade tea, coffee, chocolate and ginger beer.

"Fair trade means producers in many third world countries get a fair price for their goods," says Napier Trade Aid store manager Maureen Kennedy.

She says because of Covid, this year's Trade Aid slogan is "build it back fairer".

"At Trade Aid we know everything from the beginning of the product to point of sale. All our products are held to fair trade principles or we don't deal with them."

The 10 fair trade principles which the Napier Trade Aid store trades under are creating opportunities, respecting fairness, long term partnerships, fair pay, protecting children, equality and freedom, healthy workplaces, economic independence, promoting justice and environmental protection.

In line with these principles, the Napier store has also been running a modern slavery petition.

"We have partnered with World Vision to petition the government to make all New Zealand businesses and organisations be required to investigate their supply chains."

Forty million people globally live in modern slavery, including forced labour, human trafficking, sexual exploitation and debt bondage. Ten million are children and nearly 71 per cent are female. Industries include the production of clothing, sugar and electronics.

"There is more slavery now than in any other time in our history. There is also child and forced labour. There are seven-year-olds mining for cobalt to go in our cellphones. We should sign this petition as a stand against slavery. New Zealand does not have an anti-slavery act."

Maureen says people have to be aware of why things are so cheap.

"People in slavery are often in countries with no benefit system. What they get is what they have to live on."

Napier Trade Aid assistant manager Evelyn Henson says companies need to have traceability back to the producers.

"Some can only trace back to a certain point."

The petition to urge the government to pass a Modern Slavery Act can be signed in store or online. More than 200 people have so far signed the petition in the Napier store.

■ To sign the petition visit www.signforfreedom.nz or visit the Napier store, 127 Hastings St.