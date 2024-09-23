Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today / Tararua news

Living without a car

Kem Ormond
By
Features writer·Bush Telegraph·
3 mins to read
Whatever mode of transport you decide to use, please make sure you stay connected.

Whatever mode of transport you decide to use, please make sure you stay connected.

I spoke to a doctor not so long ago and the discussion moved to dementia and how prevalent it seems to be becoming.

The doctor mentioned that when the elderly lose their licence, they lose their independence and telling an elderly patient that it is no longer safe for them to retain their licence is one of the hardest things they have to do.

I have also chatted to friends who have mentioned that since their parent or parents gave up their licence, they find they are reluctant to spend money on a taxi or some of the paid services available and family are often required to step in, which is not always easy.

This made me start thinking about what is out there for anyone who no longer drives which is affordable, especially for the elderly who have to live off their superannuation.

Thinking ahead about your future transport needs is important. Some of the things you need to consider are living close to essential services and everyday activities such as exercise classes, friends, family, and transport routes to name a few.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Selling or relinquishing your car

As hard as it will be the day you relinquish your licence and decide to sell your car, one thing to remember is that it costs you about $5000 per year to run a small-sized car, including fuel and clocking up to approximately 14,000 kilometres per year. This also covers WOF, registration, insurance as well as servicing costs. So, you are looking at about $13.70 per day. If you decide to put these savings away each week, you will soon have a little nest egg for your transport requirements.

Alternative transport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
A mobility scooter can be a good alternative if you have to give up driving.
A mobility scooter can be a good alternative if you have to give up driving.

You may be fit enough when you give up driving your car to use a mobility scooter. These are becoming a very acceptable mode of transport for the non-driver, and I see many a pet also enjoying the ride! Use your SuperGold card to get a free concession on buses and if you are lucky enough, you may have access to train travel. Don’t forget there are taxis and Uber, Ola and Zoomy, which provide on-demand transport through a smartphone app, operate in some areas.

There are also various companion driving services available such as Driving Miss Daisy. Check what is available in your town.

If still fit enough, you may like to purchase a bike and there are plenty of cycleways to enjoy. It is important as we age, that we keep active, so walking is another great benefit.

Whatever mode of transport you decide to use, please make sure you stay connected, as socialising is such an important part of our lives. Reducing or stopping driving does not need to be a limiting factor that prevents you doing what you want in life. It just takes a little more planning!

Save

Latest from Tararua news

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Tararua news