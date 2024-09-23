Whatever mode of transport you decide to use, please make sure you stay connected.

I spoke to a doctor not so long ago and the discussion moved to dementia and how prevalent it seems to be becoming.

The doctor mentioned that when the elderly lose their licence, they lose their independence and telling an elderly patient that it is no longer safe for them to retain their licence is one of the hardest things they have to do.

I have also chatted to friends who have mentioned that since their parent or parents gave up their licence, they find they are reluctant to spend money on a taxi or some of the paid services available and family are often required to step in, which is not always easy.

This made me start thinking about what is out there for anyone who no longer drives which is affordable, especially for the elderly who have to live off their superannuation.

Thinking ahead about your future transport needs is important. Some of the things you need to consider are living close to essential services and everyday activities such as exercise classes, friends, family, and transport routes to name a few.