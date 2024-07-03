Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today
Updated

Truck’s load downs power line, leads to Hastings road closure

Hawkes Bay Today
Quick Read
A power line was down at Whakatu near Hastings on Wednesday. Photo / NZ Herald

A power line was down at Whakatu near Hastings on Wednesday. Photo / NZ Herald

Road closures were in place on Wednesday afternoon near Whakatu in Hastings after a power line was taken out by a truck’s load.

Power contractors Unison closed the road at Station Rd and State Highway 2 and at Te Ara Kahikatea roundabout just after midday.

“We can confirm an overhead low voltage powerline was bought down by a truck’s load contacting the line. This caused a power outage affecting 197 customers for around 45 minutes,” a Unison spokesperson said.

Crews attended and as at 1.34pm, all power had been restored to all affected properties.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“This serves as an important reminder that if you plan to transport a vehicle or load higher than power lines (over five metres in height), apply for a high load permit from Unison,” the spokesperson said.

“It may be necessary for crews to lift the lines in certain areas, or for contracting staff to escort you along part of your journey. If drivers fail to obtain a high load permit and cause damage to our network, they may be liable for repair costs.”

Police and Fire and Emergency NZ services confirmed crews were on the scene in an advisory capacity and as support.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today