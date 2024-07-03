A power line was down at Whakatu near Hastings on Wednesday. Photo / NZ Herald

Road closures were in place on Wednesday afternoon near Whakatu in Hastings after a power line was taken out by a truck’s load.

Power contractors Unison closed the road at Station Rd and State Highway 2 and at Te Ara Kahikatea roundabout just after midday.

“We can confirm an overhead low voltage powerline was bought down by a truck’s load contacting the line. This caused a power outage affecting 197 customers for around 45 minutes,” a Unison spokesperson said.

Crews attended and as at 1.34pm, all power had been restored to all affected properties.