Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Truck rolls on Hawke's Bay expressway

Quick Read
Emergency services were called to the Hawke's Bay Expressway just after 3.30pm Tuesday when a truck rolled. Photo / Bevan Conley

Emergency services were called to the Hawke's Bay Expressway just after 3.30pm Tuesday when a truck rolled. Photo / Bevan Conley

Hawkes Bay Today

A truck rolled on the Hawke's Bay Expressway at the Taradale Rd roundabout on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the incident just after 3.30pm.

Police said in a statement that no injuries have been reported.

They advise motorists to use alternate routes and avoid the area.

Northbound traffic should take a detour by turning right on to Taradale Road, left onto Austin Street, left on to Prebensen Drive and turn onto the Expressway at the roundabout or delay travel.