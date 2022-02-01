Truck rolls on Hawke's Bay expressway

Emergency services were called to the Hawke's Bay Expressway just after 3.30pm Tuesday when a truck rolled. Photo / Bevan Conley

A truck rolled on the Hawke's Bay Expressway at the Taradale Rd roundabout on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the incident just after 3.30pm.

Police said in a statement that no injuries have been reported.

They advise motorists to use alternate routes and avoid the area.

Northbound traffic should take a detour by turning right on to Taradale Road, left onto Austin Street, left on to Prebensen Drive and turn onto the Expressway at the roundabout or delay travel.