Truck rolls on Hawke's Bay expressway

A truck rolled on the Hawke's Bay Expressway at the Taradale Rd roundabout on Tuesday afternoon.
Emergency services were called to the incident just after 3.30pm.
Police said in a statement that no injuries have been reported.
They advise motorists to use alternate routes and avoid the area.
Northbound traffic should take a detour by turning right on to Taradale Road, left onto Austin Street, left on to Prebensen Drive and turn onto the Expressway at the roundabout or delay travel.