Truck rolls on Hawke's Bay Expressway roundabout, near Hastings

Police were called to the roundabout of the SH2 expressway and Evenden Rd following a truck roll at 9.47am. Photo / Warren Buckland

Motorists are being told to expect further delays on State Highway 2, after a truck roll near Hastings.

Police received the call at 9.47am with initial indications that one person has minor injuries after a truck rolled on Evenden Rd, near the SH2 roundabout.

The truck driver was initially trapped in the cab, with firefighters working to remove them from the truck.

An ambulance has been called.

Traffic is down to one lane with traffic controls in place.

Motorists are advised to expect delays.

It's the second truck incident on State Highway 2 near Hastings this morning.

Traffic is still backed up on the highway south of Paki Paki, near Pekapeka wetlands, after large pipes fell from a truck.

An NZTA spokesperson said stop/go management had been in place since 6am following a losing its load on a corner.

A crane has been onsite since 7am and the obstruction was still being cleared at 9.15am

More to come.