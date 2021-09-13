Voyager 2021 media awards
Hawkes Bay TodayUpdated

Truck driver loses load of apples on Napier-Taupo highway

A truck traversing State Highway 5 between Napier-Taupō appears to have dropped a load of apples onto the road. Photo / Facebook

Gianina Schwanecke
Truck drivers along State Highway 5 this morning were rocked to their core after what appears to have been a large apple spill.

While drivers along the Napier-Taupō road regularly drive through snow and sleety conditions, the apples were an unexpected find for a driver this morning about 6.30am.

A video posted to Facebook shows a truck driving through about a kilometre of apples on the road north of Te Haroto.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency have been advised and contractors are en route.

The Sh5 apple spill runs for more than one kilometre. Photo / Supplied
