Truck driver loses load of apples on Napier-Taupo highway

A truck traversing State Highway 5 between Napier-Taupō appears to have dropped a load of apples onto the road. Photo / Facebook

Truck drivers along State Highway 5 this morning were rocked to their core after what appears to have been a large apple spill.

While drivers along the Napier-Taupō road regularly drive through snow and sleety conditions, the apples were an unexpected find for a driver this morning about 6.30am.

A video posted to Facebook shows a truck driving through about a kilometre of apples on the road north of Te Haroto.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency have been advised and contractors are en route.

MORE TO COME