Truck crash closes SH5 between Taupo and Eskdale

The crash has closed the major road. Photo / NZME

A truck crash has closed a large section of SH5 between Taupo and Napier.

The crash happened about 2pm just south of Te Pohue on Thursday.

A police spokesperson said only one vehicle appeared to be involved, a truck and trailer, and no injuries had been reported.

Waka Kotahi said in a statement at 3.30pm the road had to be closed.

"Due to a crash the SH5 is now closed between Eskdale and Taupo.

"Please consider avoiding the area and delaying your journey.

"Both southbound and northbound can detour via Palmerston North or Gisborne.

"Please allow at least an extra four to five hours of additional travel time."