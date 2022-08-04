Traffic management on State Highway Two near Takapau following serious crash

Three people have been injured, one seriously, in a crash near Takapau in Central Hawke's Bay. Photo / NZME

Three people have been injured, including one seriously, in a crash on State Highway 2 near Takapau on Thursday.

A St John spokesperson said St John was called to the incident at 11.21am.

The spokesperson said that currently two patients are in a moderate condition and one is in a serious condition.

Waka Kotahi have notified on their website that there is there is Stop/Go traffic management in place on State Highway 2 near Takapau until further notice due to the crash.

The St John spokesperson said two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and one helicopter are responding to the scene to treat the three patients.

