“Tolls are a way to raise revenue and bring infrastructure investment forward, and importantly people have a choice: they can choose to go on the tolled road which is faster, more efficient and safer, or they can go on the alternative road where they don’t have to pay.”

The new Government policy statement on land transport also sets out “a new expectation for NZTA to consider tolling to support the construction and maintenance of all new roads including the roads of national significance”.

The expressway has been named among the first seven roads of national significance projects to go-ahead.

An NZTA graphic about the proposed Hawke's Bay Expressway upgrade (black dotted line). Photo / NZTA

NZTA says stage one construction for the expressway upgrade will begin by 2027, and Napier MP Katie Nimon (National) has previously said the project would “definitely be started” this election term (by 2026).

Clive resident Natalie Polchard, who runs flower business the Dahlia Field by SH51, welcomed the four-laning of the expressway and said she was not necessarily opposed to tolling - if it meant it was delivered sooner.

“But it would increase the traffic on SH51 quite considerably [as an alternative route].

“There is already very backed-up traffic all the way along SH51, especially in the hours of people finishing work.”

Polchard often travels to Napier for work via the expressway, rather than SH51. She finds it to be a more convenient and safer route and said she would be open to paying a toll if it were four-laned.

Nimon said there had been a strong take-up of toll roads in other regions, and it was speculative at this stage to predict how much impact a toll on the expressway could have on other routes.

The Hawke's Bay Expressway is currently two lanes but is proposed to become a four-lane highway. Photo / Paul Taylor

“Tauranga is a great example of this. If there are changes as a result of tolling for users of alternative routes, it’s usually only temporary until people realise the benefit of paying the small charge.”

She said “all indications” pointed to the expressway project starting this election term.

NZTA regional manager of system design Lisa Malde said the expressway four-laning project was now in the planning stage.

“This will help NZTA define a recommended option, approach to delivery, and expected cost and benefits for stage one - which is a 6.6km length of road between the Taradale Road roundabout and the Pakowhai/Links Rd roundabout. Site investigations are also under way.

“NZTA expects the first phase of construction to start during the 2024-2027 national land transport programme.”

Gary Hamilton-Irvine is a Hawke’s Bay-based reporter who covers a range of news topics including business, councils, breaking news and cyclone recovery. He formerly worked at News Corp Australia.