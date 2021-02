Southbound traffic is backed up on State Highway 2, near Meeanee, after a minor crash. Photo / File

Southbound traffic was at a crawl in peak hour on State Highway 2, the Hawke's Bay Expressway, after a minor crash.

Emergency services were called to the crash on SH2, between Links Rd and Meeanee Rd, about 8am.

Police said St John Ambulance came across the crash, but nobody was injured.

A police spokeswoman said the road was cleared by 8.31am.