Tractor converted to train nearly ready to go full steam ahead into Hastings Blossom parade

Roger Mabey has been working with some others on a tractor converted into a replica of a steam engine for the Hastings Blossom Parade 2022. Photo / Warren Buckland

Roger Mabey has been working with some others on a tractor converted into a replica of a steam engine for the Hastings Blossom Parade 2022. Photo / Warren Buckland

A tractor converted into a replica train for Hastings Blossom Parade 2022 is nearly ready to go full steam ahead.

The converted replica of a steam engine that used to run from Wellington to Hawke's Bay will be one of the many community-made floats and vehicles that will parade through Hastings CBD.

Roger Mabey said Arts Inc. Heretaunga had requested him and a group of five people to make a steam engine out of a tractor after trying to find someone to do it last year.

He said he has never made a float or any kind of similar project before, but the group expected the float to be ready for the parade by midday Friday.

Parade organiser Lyn Mackie said they decided on the theme "Transport to Delight" for the 2022 Hastings Blossom Parade after a brainstorm.

"We were trying to think of a theme that would lend itself to a wide range of possibilities," she said.

"Transport to Delight is sort of transport being a means of getting from one place to another, which could be bikes, cars, trucks, airplanes or even your feet. Or you could transport people to delight through something you have done, not necessarily through transport."

She said the parade had about 54 entries, not all of which will be floats.

The event begins Friday evening, runs until Sunday, and will include carnival rides, a pump track and other family activities beside the parade. Photo / Warren Buckland

She said she was looking forward most to the event bringing the community together.

"I just like seeing all the people, both the participants and the people who are watching, enjoying themselves and smiling."

The festival opens Friday evening with an outdoor viewing of Grease in Civic Square, before the main event begins on Saturday at 10am.

There will be a breakfast, DJ hub, carnival rides, a 65-metre outdoor pump track opposite Albert Square, face painting, balloon animals and a giant inflatable slide before the centerpiece Blossom Parade at 1pm.

Carnival rides include the carousel, Ferris wheel, Dragon Rollercoaster and the Teacups.

Local and national performances will also take the stage all day, including the Hastings-based Rezpect Dance Studio and the Hawke's Bay Soul Choir.

The event wraps up with some more carnival fun on Sunday.

Free buses to and from the festival will be running from Waipukurau, Wairoa, Flaxmere and Napier all day Saturday, although buses from Waipukurau and Wairoa need to be booked.

Bookings and a bus timetable are available at https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2022/blossom-fest-r22/hastings?fbclid=IwAR13FFKdZmfTvuKC1l0f1b9-zrKQGfBZNXUbHPNO-8xQWBbjhoFOuT6h7PQ