Coaches Rasmus and Nanna stretching the gymnasts at the end of one of the sessions. Photo / Supplied

Coaches Rasmus and Nanna stretching the gymnasts at the end of one of the sessions. Photo / Supplied

Omni Gymnastics Centre in Napier celebrated it's 40th birthday in style last week when it hosted 89 of the best gymnasts from Wellington to Gisborne. The athletes were trained under the guidance of a team of 10 senior coaches, including Howard Hill and Jane Sheldrake, who have both had long careers and escorted New Zealand teams to numerous overseas competitions.

The clinic was very well received by gymnasts, coaches and parents.