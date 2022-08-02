David Murphy at Government House.

Local Ballance boy, David Murphy, has reachedthe top awards in Scouting and Duke of Edinburgh schemes.

Finally, after several Covid-19 delays, David was presented with his Queen's Scout Award and Gold Duke of Edinburgh Award Certificates at Government House, Wellington, on Saturday, July 2.

They were awarded after four years of hard work in the areas of leadership, community service, personal and physical wellbeing. David attended several Scouting Jamborees around the country - Feilding, Nelson and Northland, where he met many Scouts/Venturers/Leaders from around New Zealand and the world and these would be considered some of the highlights of his Scouting journey. This included completing his dive certificate and spending a week ocean diving around the Bay of Islands.

David Murphy in his Venturer uniform.

David attended Cubs, Scouts and Venturers in Palmerston North and has made many friends along the way. "I enjoy helping with Cubs and watching them take the same route I took in achieving my goals and teaching them skills I had learned as a Cub, Scout and Venturer," he said.

David completed his Bronze, Silver and Gold Duke of Edinburgh Awards through Palmerston North Boys' High School, which he attended for five years.

The awards also cover areas of leadership, community service, physical recreation, learning new or improving existing skills and completing up to five days on an expedition or tramp.

There is a lot of cross-over between the two awards, but each brings areas that develop the mind and body. "I now feel confident in leading others and that I can achieve anything I set my mind to," he said.

David is completing year 2 of a four-year engineering apprenticeship in Palmerston North and the skills he has learned from his Scouting and Duke of Edinburgh Awards are put into daily use.