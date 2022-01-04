Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay TodayUpdated

Tony Alexander: Napier-Taupō Rd's near-perfect year now an awkward reality for Waka Kotahi

4 minutes to read
21 December 2020. Road safety advocate Tony Alexander says he braces himself for another crash every time he drives the Napier-Taupō road. Made with funding from NZ On Air. Video / NZ Herald Local Focus

21 December 2020. Road safety advocate Tony Alexander says he braces himself for another crash every time he drives the Napier-Taupō road. Made with funding from NZ On Air. Video / NZ Herald Local Focus

Hawkes Bay Today
By Tony Alexander

OPINION

Three hundred and nineteen. That's not a number just pulled out of a hat but the number of people that died on New Zealand's roads in 2021.

Like others, I don't like calling it

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.