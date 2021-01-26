Toki Show and Shine dates announced

The Tui tower provides an iconic backdrop to the Truck Stop Show and Shine at Mangatainoka. Photo / File

Truck drivers can rev their engines, with Tui Brewery confirming that its super-popular Tui Truck Stop Show and Shine will return to Mangatainoka on Sunday, March 28.

This annual truck show is a highlight on the New Zealand trucking calendar, with rigs from throughout the North Island descending on Tui Brewery for a great day out, providing an impressive display of big rigs for drivers, owners, truck lovers and families alike.

Previous events have seen up to 150 trucks displayed at the brewery but unfortunately, Covid put a stop to the event last year.

Organiser Kate Steminger says the brewery is thrilled to be opening its 2021 Toki Motors events with the Tui Truck Stop Show and Shine.

"After having to cancel the 2020 Truck Show just a week out from the event, we're champing at the bit to bring it back to the brewery in March."

She said truck owners and drivers put so much effort into their vehicles, and took time off the road to travel to Tui Brewery and really make a day of it.

Beale Trucking adds local flavour to the Truck Stop Show and Shine.

"This event gets better and better every year. We've introduced some new prize categories for next year, and can't wait to get it back underway."

The prize categories are: Most Original, People's Choice, Local Star (must be from Wairarapa or Tararua), Best in Category, Furthest Travelled, Star of the Show and new categories Best Fleet and Shine On.

Trucks from as far away as Pukekohe, Hawke's Bay and Taranaki have attended previous shows.

Truck enthusiasts can register their wheels for just $10, and are invited to stop in at the brewery the night before to pre-register and mix with other drivers.

Steminger said the truck displays will be impressive, so families and visitors are strongly encouraged to attend, with free entry and loads of great entertainment on offer.

There will be live music and activities, brewery tours, great food and refreshments.

Tui Brewery will put all proceeds from registrations towards the show's regular beneficiary, the Mangatainoka Reserve Restoration Project for ongoing work such as native planting, fencing and pathways.

The Toki Motors schedule continues on throughout 2021, with a total of nine Show and Shine events.

Each show will take place on the last Sunday of the month, apart from American Day, which will be held the Sunday prior, to avoid Anzac Day commemorations.

The series starts with the Truck Show and Shine in March, and finishes with Vintage Car Day in November.

Other events for 2021 are:

• American Day – April 18

• Brexit vs EU – May 30

•V8 Sunday – June 27

• Japanese Day – July 25

• Ford v Holden Day - August 29

• Hot Rod Day - September 26

• Two Wheels Day (all bikes welcome) October 31

• Vintage Day November 28

For more details, and to register your vehicle, head to www.tuihq.co.nz