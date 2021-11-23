Time to get crafty at Tararua libraries

Alice Leadbetter places the little elf on a bookshelf. Look out for this cheeky fellow in your library from December 1 to December 23. Photo / Leanne Warr

Tararua libraries are encouraging people to get crafty and enter in their arts and crafts competition.

Librarian Brenda Graves said the idea behind the competition was to provide something to help "improve the mood".

She said with everything happening with Covid, people weren't exactly feeling festive.

The competition is open to anyone with entries separated into pre-school, primary, teen and adult age groups.

Anything goes - as long as the entry has a Christmas theme, so that included cards, decorations, wrapping paper or artwork.

Those wanting to enter could also turn to the library's catalogue for ideas and inspiration, Graves said.

"We've got lots of books."

The library has held a craft competition before, but this was the first time they were holding a Christmas-themed one.

There would also be a colouring competition for children and adults and members of the public could vote for their favourite in each branch.

Entries need to be submitted by December 10 with the official entry form, which can be picked up from the library at any time.

Winners would be announced on December 20.

Between December 1 and 23, staff would also be hiding an elf in each branch, with a new spot chosen each day.

Graves said staff would have to be very inventive about where they put him.

Those who managed to spot the elf could enter into a draw to win a prize.