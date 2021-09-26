Tihei: Hawke's Bay District Health Board to review its cultural responses of its maternity service

Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated chief executive Chrissie Hape meets with some of the EAG team, Moe Milne, Henare Kani, Linda Thompson and JudyAnn Cooze (on screen). Photo / Supplied

Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated chief executive Chrissie Hape meets with some of the EAG team, Moe Milne, Henare Kani, Linda Thompson and JudyAnn Cooze (on screen). Photo / Supplied

Pinepine te kura, hau te kura

Whanake te kura i raro i Awarua

Our tribal worldview explicitly states that our origins are ancient and celestial, and as mokopuna we are bestowed with the hopes, visions, and attributes of our tīpuna.

We are divine human beings of two primal waters that flow from our mother and our father. There is purpose and meaning in every pēpi born.

To that effect, the Hawke's Bay District Health Board (HBDHB) acknowledges that it needs to look at ways to improve the experience of whānau accessing its maternity services and ensure that the expectations of whānau and the organisation are being met.

Thus, the HBDHB has commissioned a review of the cultural responsiveness of its maternity service.

Engagement to collect the many important and numerous voices has recently started, which includes the voices of ngā māmā, kaumātua, whānau, community, kaimahi, services, and leadership.

The review has been aptly named 'Hau te Kura' and will conclude at the end of the year. The HBDHB has prioritised this mahi, which has been vigorously supported by executive oversight and an Expert Advisory Group (EAG).

A review team of high calibre and skill with a wealth of experience is providing the important mahi.

As part of the EAG, it has been a privilege to support this significant kaupapa, particularly knowing that the intent and commitment is to contribute to making a difference today, for tomorrow, and into the future.

On Monday, September 20, part of the EAG met with Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated chief executive Chrissie Hape to get the iwi view. The meeting was positive.

"We look forward to reviewing the final report and the resulting changes that will improve the overall experience of whānau accessing the HBDHB maternity services and ensure that the expectations of whānau and Iwi are met", says Chrissie Hape.