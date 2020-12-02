Three major Christmas events feature in Dannevirke

The winning Popular Vote Christmas Lights house entry in 2019.

Three major Christmas events are set to brighten up December in Dannevirke – a Christmas Tree Extravaganza, a Father Christmas Grotto and the Christmas Lights Spectacular.

Dannevirke Community Board is getting into the festive spirit by organising a Christmas Tree Extravaganza to be set up in the Rawhiti Lodge Hall on High St.

Community board chairman Pat Walshe asked each of the community board members to approach five clubs, groups, organisations, schools or businesses to submit an entry. He has already received 20 registrations including from Wairarapa MP Kieran McAnulty, mayor Tracey Collis and The Elske Centre.

Initially the idea was to simply have a display of trees but councillor Erana Peeti-Webber said it should be a people's choice competition and offered to donate a prize.

Trees can be real or artificial, no taller than 2m and must have lights.

Entries will be limited to 30 and will be set up on December 12 and 13. The display will open to the public from December 14 to 24 from 10am till 2pm. Larger groups will be able to visit outside of those hours by arrangement.

Entry to view the trees will be by donation and any money raised will be given to a charity.

Meanwhile, The Fantasy Cave group has sprouted a Christmas Santa Grotto in the Dannevirke Fountain Theatre.

Anxious not to be forgotten while in recess and flooded by schools asking if they were putting on a Christmas Santa, the cave-dwellers galvanised into action on Monday once the set of Clue was dismantled.

An "army of men" delivered remnants of the old Fantasy Cave to the theatre, the volunteers got cracking and "magic started to happen", according to long time caver Liz Edwards. Expect to find the Fountain Theatre as you have never seen it before.

By Saturday the grotto was ready to receive visitors and Santa had found his way to his new venue – no quarantine required! He was busy after the Dannevirke Christmas Parade and will take a well-earned rest until December 10 when he returns to be in residence from 10am-2pm until December 13, increasing hours to 4pm until December 18, reverting until 2pm in the weekend before resuming 10am-4pm December 21-24.

Entry is by koha but if you want a picture with Santa it will cost $5.

The annual For Homes organised Christmas Light Spectacular lights up on Tuesday, December 8. Entries have closed and after the usual slow start they have picked up. A list of the places to visit is available in the For Homes office from Tuesday.

The evening bus tour is on December 16 and takes in both the lights and the Christmas Tree Extravaganza at the Rawhiti Lodge. It is essential to book at For Homes.

Public voting closes at 8.30am on Thursday, December 17 and the prizegiving will be held that evening at 5.15pm in For Homes.

The children's colouring competition closes on Tuesday, December 15. Entries at For Homes.