Three injured, one seriously, after triple motorcycle crash on SH51, Awatoto

Three people injured, one seriously, after a crash involving three motorcycles on SH51, near Awatoto. Photo / File

Three people have been injured, one seriously, after a crash involving three motorcycles on State Highway 51, Napier.

Emergency services were called to the crash on SH51, near Awatoto, about 11.45am on Sunday.

Police received a report of a crash involving three motorcycles.

One person has sustained serious injuries, while a further two people have moderate injuries.

A police spokeswoman the road is closed between Napier and Awatoto, with diversions in place.

"Motorists should avoid the area if possible," she said.