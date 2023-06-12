Police inquiries are ongoing after a driver left the scene after a collision which seriously injured a motorcyclist in Hastings on Tuesday morning. Photo / File

Police inquiries are ongoing after a driver left the scene after a collision which seriously injured a motorcyclist in Hastings on Tuesday morning. Photo / File

A car driver left the scene after a collision which seriously injured a motorcyclist in Hastings on Tuesday morning.

A police spokesperson said they received reports of a collision between a car and a motorbike on St Aubyn Rd East about 9.35am.

They said the car had reportedly left the scene and police inquiries into the incident were ongoing.

The road was briefly blocked but clear again by 10am.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said ambulance officers treated and transported one person in a serious condition to Hawke’s Bay Hospital.

Emergency services had their hands full with a spate of incidents across Napier and Hastings early Tuesday morning.

The police spokeswoman said there was a collision between a car and a cyclist on Douglas Mclean Ave in Napier about 8.50am.

The St John spokesman said one person in minor condition was assessed and treated at the scene.

Shortly after was reportedly a collision between a car and a truck on State Highway 50, Korokipo Rd, Fernhill, about 8.55am.

The St John spokesman said two people were treated and transported to Hawke’s Bay Hospital, one in moderate condition and one in minor condition.

The police spokeswoman said there were no road closures reported in either incident, but police inquiries were ongoing.

MORE TO COME