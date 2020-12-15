Three-car crash causing traffic jam near Taradale

Traffic was building up near Taradale after a reported three-vehicle collision on Gloucester Street not long after 4 pm on Tuesday.
An ambulance was sent to the scene after St John's were notified of the incident at 4:09 pm.
A St John's spokesperson said all the injuries suffered were minor and the ambulance wasn't required.
Police were diverting cars heading down Links Road towards Korokipo Road having turned off State Highway 2 while the road was cleared.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
A police spokesperson said tow trucks were called to the incident.
The roads were opened back up at about 5 pm once the vehicles were cleared.
MORE TO COME.