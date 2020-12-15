Three-car crash causing traffic jam near Taradale

Gloucester Street near the Redclyffe Bridge to Waiohiki. Photo / Supplied

Traffic was building up near Taradale after a reported three-vehicle collision on Gloucester Street not long after 4 pm on Tuesday.

An ambulance was sent to the scene after St John's were notified of the incident at 4:09 pm.

A St John's spokesperson said all the injuries suffered were minor and the ambulance wasn't required.

Police were diverting cars heading down Links Road towards Korokipo Road having turned off State Highway 2 while the road was cleared.

A police spokesperson said tow trucks were called to the incident.

The roads were opened back up at about 5 pm once the vehicles were cleared.

