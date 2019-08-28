Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

This one's for 'Jooky': Son's last wish spurs mother to get back to horse training

By , Astrid Austin
3 mins to read
Simon (left) and Katrina Alexander's son, Jackson died after a lengthy battle with cancer on June 6 this year. Photo / Supplied

Simon (left) and Katrina Alexander's son, Jackson died after a lengthy battle with cancer on June 6 this year. Photo / Supplied

Katrina Alexander's dying son gave her the greatest gift - the push she needed to pursue her passion for horse training again.

Katrina relinquished her trainer's licence five years ago when her then 18-year-old son

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today