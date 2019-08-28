This one's for 'Jooky': Son's last wish spurs mother to get back to horse training

Simon (left) and Katrina Alexander's son, Jackson died after a lengthy battle with cancer on June 6 this year. Photo / Supplied

Katrina Alexander's dying son gave her the greatest gift - the push she needed to pursue her passion for horse training again.

Katrina relinquished her trainer's licence five years ago when her then 18-year-old son Jackson, or "Jooky" as he was known by his close friends and family, was diagnosed with stage three melanoma skin cancer.

The diagnosis came on Daffodil Day 2014 - his last year at Napier Boys' High School.

Katrina gave up her life at the track, everything, to help him try to get through it.

Two months ago, the battle was lost.

Jackson died at the Central Hawke's Bay Health Centre in Waipukurau on June 6 - a fortnight shy of his 23rd birthday.

Now Katrina, along with her husband Simon are fulfilling his dying wish.

"He called me in one day and said to me 'Mum, I want you to resign and go and do what you want to do'," Katrina said.

She had taken up a "good job" at Westpac to pay the bills, but to her, it was just that, a job.

Jackson Alexander, pictured in December 2017. Photo / File

"We'd talked about training again," Katrina said.

"It's been a collective family decision and seeing what Jackson went through you realise you've got to do what you want to do."

On Saturday they will bring about 65 friends and family to Tarzino Trophy Daffodil Raceday at the Hastings Racecourse.

They're sponsoring Race 8 on the card - the "Remember Jooky Mile".

It promises to be an emotional occasion.

Jackson's dad, Simon Alexander doesn't know if Katrina would have been able to get back into training again if Jackson hadn't given her the nudge she needed.

"I think what he realised was his journey over those five years has altered our lives massively - what we've done, what we've been able to do, the sacrifices, the choices we've had to make - it's massive.

"I think he might rest easy knowing that at least we're having a crack."

She applied for her trainers' license last month and now they both train in partnership, based in Matamata.

Throughout his battle, Jackson remained determined to continue on with his life. His courage and determination saw him also fight through a snowboarding accident on Mt Ruapehu in 2017, which left him freezing for 12 hours before being saved.

He began a building apprentice in 2015.

But things deteriorated that Daffodil Day. He was then was whisked away once again into surgery and at the start of 2016, his cancer was upped to stage four.

The family attended a Daffodil Day Races last year before moving to Australia to be able to fund his cancer treatment.

"We had battled 2017 funding our own drugs at an exorbitant amount and we didn't want to leave any stone unturned for Jackson."

The time was particularly hard on his parents and sisters Sam and Jaimee.

This year, they are making the day positive, honouring their late son's memory and giving back to the community who helped them.

"When he passed away, I said to my wife that I want to go back and do this annually," Simon said.

The Hawke's Bay Racing Club let them sell raffle tickets two years ago to fundraise.

"Where I can I am trying to give a little bit back."