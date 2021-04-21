This bears repeating

Meja Mason, 10, Waipawa, with new friends she made at the Takapau Bear Show.

If you are looking for something different to do in the school holidays, check out the Takapau Bear Show in the Takapau Town Hall.

Brenda and John Blackett and their helpers have filled the hall with more than 4000 bears. Yes you read that right. Entry is by koha and the funds go towards buying presents to give out to children at the Takapau Christmas Lights House this December.

Brenda says the show has seen a "steady and appreciative crowd" but the bears would like to see more children.

"The bears love to see children. And this year we have added a chance to name the bears. If a child spots their own teddybear's twin in the show, we will put the child's name tag on that bear and it will be permanently named after them."

There is also a sales table, a raffle which will be drawn on Sunday, and tributes to Anzac Day and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

"Everyone who comes in says 'wow' the they ask where we store them all," says Brenda.

"This year we have had a lot of visitors from outside of Central Hawke's Bay.

The Teddybear show is open from 10.30am until 4pm every day until Sunday April 25.