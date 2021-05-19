Third leak in a week: Burst pipe ruptures road in Havelock North

More than 70 homes were affected and roads damaged when two water pipes burst in Havelock North. Photo / Caroline Ellmore

Two burst pipes caused traffic disruptions in Havelock North on Tuesday afternoon.

Hastings District Council was alerted to the burst pipes, one in St Aubyn St East and the other in Te Mata Road, about 3pm, a spokesperson confirmed.

Police also attended the incident to help with traffic control as the water spilled on to the road and caused damage to the road seal around the main water break locations.

The council spokesperson said a cause of the burst pipe was not yet known.

About 30 properties on Scannell St, another 30 on Lindsay St and 15 properties in St Aubyn St East were impacted, she said.

There were also temporary losses of water services in Duart Rd, Campbell and Chambers Sts while leaks along the main were repaired.

Services were restored within about four hours, she said.

It's the second large pipe burst in as many weeks.

Last Wednesday a burst main on Brookvale Rd spilled more than 30,000 litres of water on to the street.

The large leak was caused when a fitting on an asbestos-concrete water main failed.