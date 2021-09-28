Third crash in a month: Emergency services on site at York Rd crash, near Flaxmere

Emergency services were called to a two-car crash on York Rd, near Flaxmere, at 3.36pm on Tuesday. Photo / NZME

Emergency services are at the scene of a two-car crash on York Rd, near Flaxmere.

The Longlands crash was reported to police at 3.36 pm, a spokesperson said.

She said one vehicle had "come to a stop in a ditch" while the other was off the road, meaning it was clear.

There were no serious injuries reported in the crash, she said.

It's the third crash on the stretch of road in a month.

Police appealed for information about a mystery car that left the scene of a serious crash that injured two teenagers two weeks ago.

Emergency services also responded to a three-car crash in August.