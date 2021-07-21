The roundabout way of spelling Waimarama

The road to .... Wairamama ? Photo / Paul Taylor

There have been a few laughs, a few giggles, a few harrumphs and a few guffaws, but at the end of the day "we have get these things right."

That's the view of Waimarama-based Hastings District councillor Bayden Barber, who is hoping for an early fix to new road directions which have misspelt the name of the beloved coastal community east of Hastings.

The three bold signs approaching and at the roundabout intersection of Lawn Rd with Pilcher and Te Mata Mangateretere Rds have transposed an "M" and an "R" and created the word Wairamama.

Barber is not a regular user of the intersection and became aware of the issue through a Waimarama community Facebook page.

And another. Photo / Paul Taylor

The post initially questioned why grapes had been used on the signs as a symbol for the area (it indicates the wineries on the way) but quickly became about a slightly bigger issue.

Barber said it wouldn't take much to correct the signs, but the error shouldn't have happened. "Even one letter out of place can change the whole meaning," he said.

The name Waimarama comes from a spring, effectively mean "knowing waters", a spring into which chiefs and others passing through could gaze and take some guidance as to what lay ahead on their journeys.

And another... Photo / Paul Taylor

As for Wairamama, there's no direct guidance from the dictionaries, although Barber pondered, and said: "Wai-ra-mama ? Water, day, mother. Water for Mother's Day."

Relevant Hastings District Council staff were unable to be contacted by late Wednesday, but Barber hoped the situation would quickly be remedied, certainly well before Te Wiki o te reo Māori – Māori Language Week, which is on September 13-19.