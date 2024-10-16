“I enjoyed the experience. It’s about service delivery which I enjoy – I should after so many years as a rugby league coach where you’re all about service.”
Tamati’s partner and carer, Shona, said the restaurant also gave Kevin a much-needed break from normal daily routines.
“It’s also given him a sense of purpose, being able to talk to people about dementia – demystifying it and talking about it frankly.”
The pair live in Hastings – near where Tamati was born at Bridge Pa – and have praised Dementia Hawke’s Bay, where he attends day sessions twice weekly.
“Tuesdays and Thursdays are tremendous. I attend workshop sessions where we make wooden toys for children in hospital. It’s a win-win – we stay mentally active while doing something positive for the kids,” he said.
“I can’t praise Dementia Hawke’s Bay enough for the support that they’ve given me and everyone else who attends the programmes on Tuesdays and Thursdays.”
Shona said the team has “always been just a phone call away for anything” and has helped out even before Tamati was officially registered.
“There’s also great support for carers. We have regular get-togethers, sometimes with speakers on topics important to caregivers. They might look like social events, but it’s so much more. It’s a support network that offers emotional and peer support, practical advice and education – it’s become a real lifeline.”
But there are always challenges, and Shona said the pair “take it day by day”.
“It’s not just about the diagnosis; it’s about living well.”