This determined spirit shines through in Tamati’s new role on TVNZ 1′s The Restaurant that Makes Mistakes, a New Zealand version of the popular British series.

For several weeks, he spent time on camera in Auckland, working in a restaurant with others with similar neurological conditions under the guidance of celebrity chef Ben Bayly.

Tamati, who has a long history of coaching and playing league in New Zealand and the United Kingdom, said he was put to work in the kitchen because of his butchering skills.

“I enjoyed the experience. It’s about service delivery which I enjoy – I should after so many years as a rugby league coach where you’re all about service.”

Kevin Tamati is one of New Zealand's most respected league players and coaches.

Tamati’s partner and carer, Shona, said the restaurant also gave Kevin a much-needed break from normal daily routines.

“It’s also given him a sense of purpose, being able to talk to people about dementia – demystifying it and talking about it frankly.”

The pair live in Hastings – near where Tamati was born at Bridge Pa – and have praised Dementia Hawke’s Bay, where he attends day sessions twice weekly.

“Tuesdays and Thursdays are tremendous. I attend workshop sessions where we make wooden toys for children in hospital. It’s a win-win – we stay mentally active while doing something positive for the kids,” he said.

“I can’t praise Dementia Hawke’s Bay enough for the support that they’ve given me and everyone else who attends the programmes on Tuesdays and Thursdays.”

Shona said the team has “always been just a phone call away for anything” and has helped out even before Tamati was officially registered.

“There’s also great support for carers. We have regular get-togethers, sometimes with speakers on topics important to caregivers. They might look like social events, but it’s so much more. It’s a support network that offers emotional and peer support, practical advice and education – it’s become a real lifeline.”

But there are always challenges, and Shona said the pair “take it day by day”.

“It’s not just about the diagnosis; it’s about living well.”

Tamati hoped the show would inspire others to look beyond a diagnosis and spark positive conversations about normalising the disease.

“We’re still people, and the more we talk about dementia, the less fear there will be.”

“We don’t know what the future holds, but we know we’re not alone,” Shona said.

The Restaurant that Makes Mistakes will air on TVNZ 1 (and TVNZ+) on Monday evenings at 7.30 pm.