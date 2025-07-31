The National Distillery Company co-founder Blair Nicholl at the Napier business' distillery and cellar door, where it produces gin, vodka, rum and liqueur. Photo / Supplied
A Napier distillery has received a welcome boost by way of a handful of gold medals for its gins and vodkas, during what it says is the toughest market it has traded in.
The National Distillery Company has been operating for six years in the National Tobacco Company Building inAhuriri, and has won a long list of accolades during its relatively short history.
Last week, as part of the NZ Spirits Awards 2025, it was awarded four gold medals for its NZ Native Gin and The Hemp Gin, as well as its Aquifer Yuzu Vodka and Damson Plum Vodka (the latter of which the company distils for Shayne and Rachael Walker).