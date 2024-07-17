Instead of putting that dream aside, Nicholl and head distiller Sean Hughes “jumped in” and created Port O Ahuriri, which won best rum on its first batch at the New Zealand Spirit Awards.

The buzz only continued as customer orders kept racking up and the rum started to compete with their gin for sales.

“Air NZ contacted me and said they’d heard through the rumour mill we had some great products,” Nicholl said.

“They were looking to do this showcase of NZ spirits, beer and food for in-flight and the Koru Lounge and asked whether we wanted to be part of it.”

A flight up to Auckland and a successful pitch secured them the coveted spot on the list and a 12-month supply contract.

Air NZ chief customer and sales officer Leanne Geraghty said the new menu showcased flavours “from every corner of New Zealand” and “celebrated the incredible quality and diversity” of its producers.

“Showcasing the best of New Zealand onboard is a win-win for both our customers and our local suppliers,” she said.

“Promoting our country’s world-class food, beverages and producers is just one way to support Aotearoa while serving up a unique Air New Zealand experience at 30,000 feet.”

Nicholl said it was a “nice little high-five moment” for him and his team, who got right back into action once they found out the news.

“It’s quite humbling to be in a partnership with New Zealand’s best carrier. We’re not a company that probably celebrates as much as we should when we get the wins because we just have to get back to work, but Mum and Dad were very proud, which is the key for any child.”

He believes location and ingredients are what make the rum stand out among the crowd.

“It’s a blended rum that we age in quality ex-bourbon barrels. Like everything we do, we use the best ingredients we can get our hands on. We use organic molasses sourced from India and Pacific sugar cane.”

There was a “hint of saltiness to it, almost a salted caramel” as the distillery is located right on the doorstep of Napier’s Iron Pot wharf.

But perhaps it’s the hard work put in that makes the real difference.

“Most people say when they meet me, they can taste the passion,” Nicholl said.

