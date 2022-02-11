An Art Deco group sample the Art Deco gin outside The National Distillery Company. Photo / Supplied

Swing into the Art Deco festival next week with an Art Deco Gin cocktail in hand!

Ten local bars and restaurants are supporting the National Distillery Company's launch of the Art Deco Gin which aims to raise $5000 for the Art Deco Trust by the end of the month.

Blair Nicholls recently moved to Hawke's Bay to start up The National Distillery Company. He says he feels privileged that he was able to set up his new business in the most photographed heritage building in NZ, the Rothmans Building.

It was his love for local heritage buildings that inspired the Art Deco Gin, which features the golden woman artwork, which resides in the Municipal Theatre and flavours of orange that pay homage to the stained glass windows in the distillery.

"This is our way of contributing to our community in the best way we know how, with a gin we hope will become somewhat iconic or synonymous with Napier. We were inspired to create a gin that the people of Napier could call their own while supporting the incredible work that the Art Deco Trust does to keep our heritage buildings beautiful," Blair said.

General manager of the Art Deco Trust, Jeremy Smith says the Trust is delighted to partner with The National Distillery Company, which has generously offered to donate 15 per cent of Art Deco Gin bottle sales to us.

"These funds will be channelled through the Robert McGregor Heritage Fund granting programme, which annually provides grants to building owners to assist with physical restoration works for heritage buildings.

"Art Deco Trust is committed to protecting, preserving and celebrating our regions Art Deco era heritage into the future. This will enable the Trust to increase its level of support to building owners, for which we are extremely grateful."

Each participating bar will be whipping up a delicious cocktail, using the Art Deco Gin in support of this cause. That's not all, patrons will go into a draw to win a distillery tour, private cocktail master class and gin to take home for six people when they collect stamps from any three of the participating bars and restaurants over the next two weeks.

■ A community-led project, The Art Deco Gin launch will be open to the public this Thursday from 4pm-6pm at the Art Deco Garden Bar Marquee situated on the Marine Parade waterfront.

■ Available from nationaldistillery.nz or the Cellar Door at 1 Ossian Street, Ahuriri.



Signature Cocktail Recipe: Art Deco Brunch Martini

30mL Art Deco Gin

30mL Lemon

Tbsp Marmalade

15mL Sugar syrup

15mL Coffee Liqueur

Egg white

Shake with ice, and strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with 3 coffee beans.

Be in to Win:

Simply order three cocktails from the following bars or restaurants and go into WIN a distillery tour and cocktail masterclass for 6 people + a voucher with NDC. Total valued at $2000. Giant, Speights, Shed 2, Gin Trap, Matisse, Mister D's, Milk and Honey, Piku, St George's Restaurant, Globe Restaurant, Market St, and Art Deco Garden Bar.