The most wonderful time of the year _ but not for some

Guardian Angel Donna De'Admin, with husband Murray, will be doing something a bit different for Christmas dinner this year by delivering meals to people in the Dannevirke community. Photo / NZME

Christmas is the "most wonderful time of the year", as the song goes, but not for some.

This year might be even harder for those who have missed out on various events due to Covid, especially in rural areas like Dannevirke or those with family members overseas.

Anglican Care Waiapu community programme manager Peter Barton said Christmas was always a "tricky" time of year.

"For many, particularly elderly people, they feel increasingly isolated and can be quite unhappy at this time of year," Barton said.

That was even before Covid, he said.

"That's just another factor that's going to increase that kind of isolation and unhappiness."

Such feelings could potentially lead to depression.

"People can take steps to stop themselves from going into that spiral," Barton said.

Things such as keeping themselves busy and adapting to the current environment.

While the rules around Covid had meant many events had to be cancelled or limited to certain numbers, that was another area where people might have to adapt, he said.

"They might celebrate Christmas and family time differently."

Don't just say "we're not doing it" but think of ways to celebrate family time together, he added.

Many community services closed down during that period but Barton said systems were always put in place in case they were needed.

For instance, in the Elske Centre, a Dannevirke drop-in centre for those aged 60 and older, they have set up "little clusters" where they ring around each other and keep up communication and fellowship during the closedown period.

"We know it is a difficult time for them, so setting up that little group is really helpful.

"Because they see each other throughout the year anyway, they're quite a close group of people."

There are also other options such as online counselling services or 0800 numbers for organisations such as the Samaritans.

Dannevirke resident Donna De'Admin feels for those who are experiencing loneliness.

"Especially when they've got family overseas and cannot see them," she said.

There were many people who were on their own, and not all of them were elderly.

"It's been very hard for everybody, right across the board," De'Admin, who started Guardian Angels with her husband Murray, said.

Last year they held a community Christmas event for people in Dannevirke, but Covid meant they would have to do something different this year.

So she would be cooking, with the help of volunteers, to provide and deliver meals for Christmas.

De'Admin, who moved from Akitio Beach to Dannevirke, began the organisation so that she could do something for the community.

Her efforts received great support.

While Covid had affected other activities, de'Admin had found a way around getting the meals to people this year.

She said all the food would be cooked at the Hub, which had a commercial kitchen and it would then be packed up and delivered.

A lot of the food had been donated and some had been ordered from Melody's New World in Palmerston North.

A lot of businesses had also been supportive, giving food and gifts.

Those who still want to sign up for the meals can pick up information from Rangitane, REAP and the Dannevirke Youth Centre.