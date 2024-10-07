The inaugural Wairoa Arts Festival: A celebration of colour, design and the joy of the arts

Tibetan prayer bowls inspire Wairoa artist Trish Scott in a large work showing this month at the arts foundation museum show.
Local art is celebrated this month all over Wairoa in an explosion of colour and form, from the mystical and surreal to weaving, masks, quirky mixed media and nature-inspired works.
The Wairoa art exhibition opened on Friday at Wairoa Museum, one of the many art attractions making up the inaugural Wairoa Arts Festival 2024.
There is more Wairoa art to see at the opening of the Wairoa Arts Foundation (WAF) gallery No 9 on Locke St at 5pm tonight.
The festival coincides with the school holidays and includes workshops for students and adults, floor talks, print-making, drawing, creative writing and poetry workshops at the gallery and museum.
In addition, EIT and ACE tutors Kathy Wood and Helen Donnelly are providing free workshops on Tuesdays and Fridays this month, 10am to 3pm – including fabric and relief painting and recycled denim coiled baskets and Japanese embroidery.
He said they started with emerging new artists who whakawhanaungatanga to the district and they have reached out to older artists.
He acknowledged foundation members Judith Niania, Joy McLachlin and Valeta Mathias.
“We thought we would invite our artists from all over Wairoa and celebrate them with an inaugural festival happening over the month.”
He offered a mihi to those, “who made this new exhibition possible with all this amazing work”.
Valeta Mathias, artist, art tutor and WAF gallery manager at No 9, said it was a privilege to be here to see this come to fruition.
“It has been a dream to bring all these artists together under this umbrella, and it has always been an aim to have a home for our artists.”
Her level four art students also feature in the exhibition alongside established Wairoa artists.
Wairoa District Council’s Austin King paid tribute to the artists and organisers and the Creative Community Scheme and museum chair and district councillor Benita Cairns and museum director Clare Butler.
King said they had a longstanding partnership with Creative New Zealand and every year they had a fund for artists who had a project in mind they wanted to get off the ground.
“The fund is open now for the month so check it out.”