The Hits: Time to select something else to celebrate

The Hits DJs, Megan Banks and Adam Green .

It's time once again to celebrate that most magnificent day in the history of our country where we caught a guy trying to blow up the House of Lords in 1605, by exploding copious amounts of overseas gunpowder.

Okay, so it wasn't our country's history, in fact, we had nothing to do with it, and one does wonder why we mark this occasion, as much as I do love a public fireworks display!

There are many other moments in New Zealand's history that could take precedence over Guy Fawkes, and I think it's time to give them a look in.

Like always blow on the pie day. Early October 2009 was the time this line of all lines was handed across the footpath to an unsuspecting late-night pie eater on police 10-7. And with an average internal pie temperature of a thousand burning sparklers, it is sage advice.

Remember when Stephen Joyce got hit by a flying rubber appendage? Probably not something worth celebrating with its own day, but amusing none the less.

Shrek the sheep day. On April 15, 2004 the woolly behemoth was wrangled and made his way into NZ history. This great day can be a reminder to those of us who have perhaps let things get a bit unkempt that we do indeed to keep ourselves shorn and looked after, and perhaps a good wash and trim is exactly what we need.

Nek Minute day. Levi Hawken is the man behind this phrase (an outstanding skateboarder in his own right) It was on October 5, 2011 that the original upload hit YouTube.

With more than 7 million views and a firm spot in Kiwis' hearts, Nek Minute day can be a day to get around to all those things we've been putting off till the nek minute. Why do nek minute what you can do this minute?

You're not in Guatemala now day. May 25, 1992. Dr Ropata was reminded where exactly it was, that he was, and it certainly wasn't Guatemala.

A good moment to take stock of our wonderful country of Aotearoa and take a small moment to remind ourselves we are not in Guatemala. (Which I'm sure is an equally lovely country, but we aren't there, we're here.)

With the world the way it is, we may have to use this one daily for quite a while! Be safe with fireworks, and take care of your pets!

- Adam Green