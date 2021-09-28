The Hits: Take the time to listen - it just might help someone

The Hits' Adam Green.

Mental Health Awareness Week is upon us again, and with it comes the all-too-constant reminder that there are people out there struggling every day to find a way to reach out for help.

Because no one wants to be "mentally unwell".

For a very long time, it carried a sort of negative stigma and was somewhat trivialised. "Oh Sharon down the road had a nervous breakdown," people would throw out, "pop her in the loony bin."

Imagine being someone going through your own struggle in those times, or maybe you don't have to Imagine and it's something you did go through. In which case I'd like to say well done, you've made it through to now, you're still here with us, and you're stronger than you may think!

Because it still takes an element of bravery to take the steps to say, "I'm not okay to deal with this alone. I need some outside help" and not only bravery, but perhaps a huge amount of the limited energy you may have at your fingertips when things are a little, or a lot, rough.

And the human brain is a funny thing; whilst it is the be-all and end-all of all our experience (including reading this very column), it can also be a bit tricky, maybe telling you "no one needs the burden" or "I don't want to upset those around me".

There's always someone around you that wants to help.

The government helplines are there, even if you'd like to just talk anonymously a free call or txt to 1737 sometimes would be an immediate answer, but you can be safe in the knowledge they will get to you and there is someone there to listen.

And for those of us that are feeling good, happy, and content, listening is sometimes all we need to do to help a friend, a family member or a co-worker in need of some help.

We don't all have the answers to anyone's specific set of worries or personal issues, but we do all have the ability to sit and acknowledge when those around us need an ear.

Ask those around you if they're okay today, let them know you care and let's all do our best to look after one another and take care of our own mental health, this NZ Mental Health Week.

Iti noa ana he pito mata. From a withered tree, a flower blooms. - Adam Green

Where to get help:

Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7) Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7) Youth services: (06) 3555 906 Youthline: 0800 376 633 Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7) Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm) Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7) Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155 Helpline: 1737 Anxiety Helpline: 0800 ANXIETY (0800 269 4389) If it is an emergency, call 111