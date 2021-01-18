The Hits: Please don't go on with the show without me

The Hits DJs, Megan Banks and Adam Green. Photo / File

OPINION

What is it about the school holidays? Days when school is in session, oh they will disappear in the blink of an eye.

One moment you're happily chewing your morning tea sausage roll, and the next flying around the house in a flap because it's five to three and you don't even have your car keys let alone the kids' sports gear, a snack and a drink bottle.

But school holidays, oh you can put the phone down interact with the kids for what seems like hours, make snacks, eat snacks, and go for a sneaky time check, and its 9.45am.

We've been doing our best to limit device time, but goodness me do they make a handy time waster sometimes. Not only for the kids but the parents as well.

In our best efforts to limit device time across the family, my wife Sarah and I decided to use the less-devicy device that sits on the wall, the television, and start a few shows together.

Enter Bridgerton, which at face value did NOT look like something I had time for, I found my hand wandering to the bedside without even thinking, reaching for a regular fix of social media, before a terse reminder rang out from the other side of the bed. "No devices" and so, begrudgingly I made my way into episode one, before being delightfully surprised at the story unfolding before me.

But here's where things went wrong. (And where I think we need a couple's Netflix rulebook).

Around the tail end of episode three, it was time to do some regular household duties. Cook dinner, feed the other long forgotten about household members who were they again? The chid... The chin... the children. That's it. And so off I went, fully expecting a fresh and ready episode four awaiting me.

Not. The case. Upon my return to the bedroom, the show was well and truly deep into episode five, a full three-bedroom scenes and untold storylines ahead of where it should be. I glanced at my wife forlorn, not unlike the face of the Bridgerton character on the screen before me.

The first rule of couple's Netflix, is you don't go on with the show without the couple part!

"I could just tell you what happened," she suggested.

"Well can you describe the bedroom scenes in full detail at least?" I pleaded.

"Not a chance" came the reply. And so alas, it was back to the tiny device alone for me. (I mean my phone of course!) Happy Netflixing!