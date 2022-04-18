The Hits DJ Adam Green

Another Easter done and dusted.

Thank goodness, because Easter is like an eat-all-the-chocolate-you-want, get-out-of-jail free card.

While on any other weekend it would be considered unhealthy to eat your body weight in chocolate pre 9am, Easter is the perfect time to do just that.

Don't mind if I do, you say to yourself unwrapping another caramel-filled delight as the sun rises. But why stop there? Why haven't we created weekends that are get-out-of-jail free cards for other delightful things in our life we wouldn't usually eat with our morning coffee?

Imagine, if you will, heading into a July weekend knowing full well that come morning the burger bunny will have been to visit. Perhaps you'll find a tasty cheeseburger in the pot plant or a nice whopper waiting on the back fence. A Big Mac on the car fender hot and ready for breakfast.

Or perhaps Pizza Paws, the delightful pizza delivery cat, could pay a visit with overnight delight. The look on the children's faces would be priceless as they head to the trampoline at 6am to find the waiting boxes, opening up the lid to a steaming hot pepperoni, and a fully loaded bbq meatlovers with stuffed crust.

"Pizza Paws brought one for you Dad," they'd squeal delightfully as they bring the box over, ready to enjoy with a hot cup of tea.

Why settle for just tea, though, when the Beverage Bat could fly in to drop tasty beverages for all the family! "Oh Mum!" the kids would exclaim. "A nice bottle of sav was hiding in the Koromiko bush! Right next to our fizzy cans! The beverage bat didn't forget about you!"

Or perhaps, if we are talking friendly flying critters, the Sweet Swan might flap on in overnight, with tasty bags of Pineapple Lumps and Sour Patch Kids and perhaps a sour feijoa or two for good measure.

Dad's favourite weekend would surely be when the Beer Bear comes to town, not a great one for the kids, though - the beer bear is a strictly grown-ups affair. If the weekend's weather were cold enough, it could even be the perfect temperature right on hunting time! What a treat!

With so many other tasty treats on offer, it's only fair we find a weekend to dedicate to each of them; in fact I hear the Beer Bear might be due a visit Saturday!

_ Adam Green