Napier: Work starts on new $110m civic precinct

Doug Laing
By
Multimedia Journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

Deputy Mayor of Napier Annette Brosnan with MCL directors Alastair Cairney (left) and Philip Mitchell (right), partners in the MCL Stead venture with the $70.5 million contract for the major construction phase of the $110.5 million Napier Civic Precinct project. Photo / Doug Laing

It looks like a bomb site, as it has for quite some time.

A gutted multi-storey building, high-rise in the Napier context, looking more like the last semblance of the past than any hint of any new future, with a cohabiting red frame of a crane about to be

