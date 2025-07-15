Advertisement
Hawke’s Bay homes win big at 2025 Central North Island regional Master Builders Awards

Michaela Gower
By
Hawke's Bay Today
3 mins to read

Three Havelock North homes have been praised for their “seamless blend of style” after scooping multiple awards in the regional Central North Island Master Builders House of the Year Awards.

The competition showcases the best in residential building and celebrates excellence in design, craftsmanship, and construction.

Davcon’s

