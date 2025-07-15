“With it being such a big build, we had to deal with two covids, one cyclone and a couple of Christmases... and the most vicious inflation I can ever recall in the building industry.”

Davis said the house was designed by Sumich Chaplin Architects and attributed its success to that, along with the work by the team to bring it to life.

The Hastings home built by Davcon won multiple awards despite challenges during construction.

Judges said every element was purposefully considered, from the effortless flow between family zones and private retreats to the dramatic use of stone that anchors the home with strength and permanence.

Inspired Projects won the Central North Island Supreme Renovation of the Year, along with the Renovation $1 million – $2 million category, the Interior Design Award, and a Gold Award for its home on Chambers St in Havelock North.

The project was described as a standout example of how a creative and considered interior redesign can elevate a home.

The judges said the Inspired Projects home was a standout example.

Judges said the renovation enhanced liveability while honouring the original architecture and the homeowner’s vision.

Landmark Homes Hawke’s Bay was named the winner of the Resene New Home $2 million - $4 million category, Kitchen Excellence Award, and a Gold Award for their home built in Havelock North on Matangi Rd.

The judges said the home has an inviting entrance that sets the tone, leading into a well-planned floor layout that supports easy, functional living.

The kitchen was described as having a seamless blend of style, function, and craftsmanship.

Positioned at the heart of the home, it serves as both a practical workspace and a social hub - balancing visual appeal with everyday usability.

The judges described this Landmark Home as solid, well-executed build from start to finish.

Chief executive officer of Master Builders, Ankit Sharma, said the competition continued to showcase the skill and innovation of Master Builders members.

“These homes represent the highest standards of craftsmanship our country has to offer – whether it’s a bespoke renovation, a volume-built home, or a high-end new build.“

Sharma said this year’s entries reflected the full breadth of the membership talent, with outstanding work across a range of price points and project types.

“From precision detailing to sustainable materials and smart design, our members are leading the way in building quality homes that meet the needs of New Zealanders today and into the future.”

Properties are awarded a range of quality marks, and Regional Supreme Winners for both new builds and renovations are announced at events nationwide from July.

From these, 100 homes will be selected for Top 100 status and proceed to a second round of national judging.

In November, the National House of the Year Awards take place, where Category and Supreme winners are revealed.