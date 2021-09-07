The Hits: I'm really good at the art of procrastinating

The Hits DJ Megan Banks

On the show this week we celebrated National Procrastination Day by not doing any of the things we had planned.

We decided to do them later in the week. In fact, we were lucky that either of us turned up to work at all as I in particular really wanted to push that out a day when the alarm went off on Monday morning.

Adam and I are both procrastinators we revealed, that's why we get on so well. If there's anything we can put off until tomorrow, then you can bet your bottom dollar we will.

I come from a long line of non-procrastinators, so I don't really know how that rogue gene got past the gatekeeper and planted itself in my DNA.

My parents could not sit still. There was always something to do on the farm. The only time Mum sat time down was when the phone rang, or when the NZ Women's Weekly arrived in the mailbox, and even then it was only a quick flick through and then on to the next job that had to be done.

Thanks to our smartphones and social media now, we have so many excuses to sit and not do much.

It's much more important to find out what Suzi had for dinner last night and how wonderful her children are at their home learning, than it is to actually get off my butt and home school my own children.

And so it was this very lazy art of procrastinating, hoping that the washing would miraculously fold itself, that had me searching my Annabel Langbein cookbook for something new to create.

On page 239 there it was, a no-churn but calorific home-made icecream. I have never attempted home-made ice cream in my life.

I just presumed you needed one of those flash icecream churners that you see on every bench in the MasterChef kitchen to create the creamy, ice-cold delicacy.

As it turns out a good beater will do just the trick. So I whipped, beat and (unlike my washing) folded the life out of those eggs, cream and condensed milk and kept my fingers crossed that it would set.

Blow me down it did set and it was absolutely delicious! I am now taking flavour requests and am going to try to get the secret recipe from Rush Munro's to recreate their famous malted milk. But knowing me, I will probably put off asking them for it.

_ Megan Banks