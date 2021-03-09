The Hits: Go ahead and face your fears

The Hits DJs, Megan Banks and Adam Green. Photo / File

Face your fears. You hear it from energy drink companies, clothing brands, your mum and more over life.

And sometimes, you shouldn't, because if your largest fear is a rabid bear who hasn't eaten in two weeks, it's not great advice.

But sometimes, you should, and that's exactly what we are trying to do at The Hits Hawke's Bay starting with my co-host Megan and her two biggest fears in life, fish and horses.

When speaking with one of the hosts of the television show "Tour Guides" we discovered they had both touched stingrays and ridden horses in Tairawhiti and so, without a moment's hesitation, and very bravely, I nominated Megan to do both things.

With which she promptly disagreed. But then I showed her the back of the energy drink I had in my hand, with a guy doing a huge motorbike jump and "face your fears" written underneath.

She still said no. Then the National Aquarium of NZ called and offered assistance and that's where we sit. An offer at one hand, and a fearful co-host on the other.

And so I thought perhaps If I offered to face MY fears then maybe it would be easier for Megan to find in herself the courage to reach into the abyss and touch some sea life.

So here are some of the things I'm fearful about.

Friday night drinks, BUT on a Wednesday night! I can't imagine being forced to head out for a delicious frosty beverage so early in the week without so much as that extra couple of days' notice!

Loaded wedges with sour cream and guacamole. Is there any more frightening meal? Please don't also add that to Friday drinks on Wednesday or I may be scared to death!

Who hasn't felt the fear of sleeping in on a Monday? Late for work, sleeping through an alarm? Should I be forced to sleep in on a Monday I'm unsure how I would deal with it, but it's a challenge I'm willing to take to help a friend in need.

Kittens. Ferocious, scratchy and loud, kittens would be top-five fears, certainly wouldn't want to sit down with some kittens for half an hour.

It's getting too terrifying to write about, but with some help from my friends, some brand new extreme clothes and an energy drink I might be able to pull this off. Face your fears, if you do, I will! Good luck Megan!

- Adam Green